Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is hosting a free Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway on Friday, from 10 a.m. until all food boxes have been handed out. Anyone is welcome to come and pick up a box; the giveaway is not limited to families with children. This is a first-come, first-served opportunity for Niagara County residents. There is no advance ordering or delivery.
Each box contains 20 pounds of a variety of produce such as potatoes, oranges, apples, onions, green vegetables and carrots.
Boxes can be picked up at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave. Takers are reminded to practice proper social distancing.
The giveaway is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and James Desiderio Inc. of Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.