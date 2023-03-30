SANBORN — At Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, HVAC (Heating, Ventilations, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) teacher Nick DiFelice found himself in a bit of a jam. One of the metal cones for a combustion analyzer went missing. They usually go for about $50, and with the BOCES budget freeze, he would not be able to replace the part until the next school year.
On a whim, DiFelice walked into Scott Brauer's Project Based Engineering class, approached student Emerick Muck and jokingly asked him to make him one.
Emerick, a Wilson student, rose to the challenge and handed DiFelice a new and improved cone a few days later.
“What can I say but: Project Based Engineering to the rescue?” DiFelice said. “It’s amazing to see a student, halfway through their junior year, be able to take part and duplicate it and actually make it better in just a couple of days! What started as a joke turned into a tangible product that ultimately saved my class money.”
