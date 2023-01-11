AM Lockport Toastmasters is hosting its annual Club Contest on Thursday at the YWCA, 32 Cottage St. Come and see club members compete in the International and Tall Tales Contest and try to advance to the Area 11 Contest on Jan. 28. The Contest Master is hosted by Cate Orr, Lockport club vice president of education.
Visit am.lockporttm.org for more information, and the Zoom link if you're unable to attend in person. The contest is ongoing from 7 to 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.