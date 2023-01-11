Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Moderating temperatures will change evening snow showers to rain showers by daybreak. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Moderating temperatures will change evening snow showers to rain showers by daybreak. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.