'Pugsley,' therapy dog at funeral home, remembered

Pugsley ‘Pugs’ Goodlander, 11, of the Town of Niagara, passed away from an unexpected illness on Saturday while camping. Born in October of 2008, he was the beloved doggie son of Michael R. and Laura (Sweney) Goodlander, owners of Otto Redanz Funeral Home.
Being raised with three dog siblings, Jake, Molly and Oreo, human siblings, Christopher, Addison and Evelyn and around the funeral home daily, Pugs, as he was affectionally known to many, had a playful but loving demeanor. Upon the passing of his dog siblings, over a short period of time, Pugs became a single pet, in which he never was.
Laura and Mike decided to begin bringing Pugsley to work on a daily basis as a therapy dog. Pugs immediately began doing his job diligently. He became very well known in the community in a brief time. Pugs would lovingly greet people at the door, walk them in and continue to make his rounds to check on the grieving people throughout his day, whether in the offices or chapel. When someone became upset, there was Pugs. Recently, a grieving daughter said ‘I don’t think I could have done this with out your dogs.’ Others would simply ask, on his days off, ‘where is Pugsley?’ His favorite room at the funeral home was the Serenity Room, where coffee and refreshments were served and surely he was given refreshments.
Most recently, Pugs loved camping. He also loved being at home with his family lounging around, and playing with his one year old, persistent, dog sister, Abby (who he trained to follow in his footsteps at the funeral home) and his cat brother, Harry. Pugs also enjoyed rides in the car, the dog park, walks, treats, breakfast time at home and camp (sometimes helping himself at other campsites) and rides in the stroller. Above all places, work was his favorite. Laura and Mike could not leave for work without him beating them to the door; they had no choice but to take him. Pugs will forever be loved and missed by his human and pet family and surely, the community who he had grown relationships with.
There will be no public services for Pugsley. The Goodlander family would like to thank you, the public, for allowing Pugs to comfort you as that became his life. The Goodlander family would like to personally thank Dr. William Gerber, his wife, Alyssa and the entire staff of Gerber Small Animal Hospital for their unfailing love and support shown to Pugs and the Goodlander family. Also, a thank you to the compassion shown to them at Pets in Peaceful Rest. Share condolences and memories on Pugsley’s tribute page at GOODLANDERCARES.com .
