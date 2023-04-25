Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski on Tuesday issued another call for Purple Heart veterans to be included in the county's Book of Honor. Newly added medal recipients will be honored in an Aug. 6 ceremony.
To be included in the ceremony, Purple Heart veterans who are not currently listed in the book, or their family members, must complete a short application by May 1.
“If a family member knows of a Purple Heart veteran who may have passed, we can work with them to complete the necessary form to ensure their loved one’s legacy is preserved in our Purple Heart Book," Jastrzemski said.
The application is posted at https://tinyurl.com/ypjcjpbp.
For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 716-439-7025 or the Veterans Service Agency at 716-438-4090.
Currently, more than 345 Niagara County residents are listed in the Book of Honor.
