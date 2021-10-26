'Purple pinkies' among Lockport Rotary Club's polio-fighting endeavors

Rotary Club members in Lockport acted throughout this past weekend for World Polio Day to raise awareness, money and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
Members were at Lockport Family YMCA painting pinkies purple to help raise awareness. Explained board member Cyndy Cotten, “the vaccine workers paint the pinkies of children purple to identify the children who have been vaccinated and to prevent double vaccination.”
Rotarians painted 44 pinkies on Oct. 22 and raised $3,500 for polio eradication efforts this year.
“Our hope is that folks in the community see the purple pinkies, and ask why? It sparks a conversation,” club foundation chair Aaron Carlson said.
The club also supported a fundraiser dubbed Pedal for Polio, which began in Hennepin Park, Lewiston, proceeded to Fort Niagara in Youngstown and returned. Club members who pedaled were Paul Lehman, Dick Mullaney and Shelley Unocic.
“It begins and ends with awareness," club president Tracy Farrell said. "Polio continues to be endemic in two countries, and until all the children of the world have been vaccinated, no one is safe.”
To that end, the club, in partnership with the City of Lockport, is flying an End Polio Now flag at city hall.
When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Great progress has been made against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9% and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Rotary International remains committed to the end, aiming to reach every child with the polio vaccine and prevent the return of the disease to currently polio-free countries. Rotary has pledged to raise $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
