MIDDLEPORT — Royalton Hartland Community Library is seeking volunteers to serve on the library board. Trustees serve three-year terms of office and help shape the library's role as a vibrant part of the community now and into the future.
Those wishing to be considered for a trustee post must submit a trustee applicant affidavit and a valid petition signed by 25 residents of the Royalton Hartland school district.
Information packets and petition forms will be available beginning May 11 at the library, 9 Vernon St., and online at www.royhartcommunitylibrary.com. Packets and petitions must be returned to the library by June 10.
Trustees will be elected at the board's annual meeting on July 18.
