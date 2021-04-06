Railroad museum looking forward to reopening

MEDINA — Doing business during a pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone, including Medina Railroad Museum, which like similar facilities has been shut down for most of the past year. This meant there was no income coming in.
Now, with restrictions being eased, Medina Railroad Museum is planning several events to bring in some revenue during this difficult time. The museum’s major fundraisers, Polar Express and Day Out with Thomas, were both canceled last year, and are still on hold for this year, although staff members are hopeful for at least smaller scale versions.
One positive is that visitation to the museum has been steady during this time, when masks and social distancing are requirements.
Grace Stewart, assistant to museum director Janine Klotzbach, said the museum is now approved for crowds up to 200 people. This allowed the museum to sponsor an Easter Egg hunt with a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Since March 2020, many nonprofits have turned to the chicken barbecue as a fundraiser; drive-thru chicken dinner sales have become almost a weekend staple by now. Medina Railroad Museum is planning its first one on May 16, hoping to raise some much-needed revenue. The chicken is by Carl Dilcher II and Rose Campbell of Oakfield, who run Holy Smoke Barbecue and Catering.
In addition, the museum will host a raffle for a bucket full of wine and liquor.
Dinner tickets will be sold until May 1; to purchase them, visit or call the museum at (585) 798-6106. Credit card payments will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.