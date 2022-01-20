Tom Yeager, the longtime PGA golf pro at the Niagara County Golf Course, is retiring in mid March. In his honor, the golf course is offering season passes at the 2021 price for a limited time.
Yeager is retiring on March 18, after two decades with the county and more than 40 years in the golf profession.
“Tom Yeager has been such a vital part of the Niagara County Golf Course for so long it’s almost impossible to imagine him not there when 2022 season opens,” said Garret Meal, commissioner of Public Works. “Tom has such great love for the game of golf and such a firm belief in the need for a quality, reasonably priced public golf course that opens the game to more people. We cannot thank him enough for his dedication and tireless efforts over the last 20 years.”
“Every regular golfer at the county course is a fan of Tom Yeager and we appreciate his efforts, particularly in recent years, to make needed improvements to the course," 13th district county legislator Rick Abbott added. "He has done a tremendous job and will be missed.”
2022 season passes will be available at 2021 prices until March 18. Purchasers will receive two free guest passes for a round at the county course. For more information, go to niagaracounty.com/parks/Golf-Course or call 716-439-7954.
