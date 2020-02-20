Emmanuel United Methodist Church has announced the speakers in the 2020 Community Lenten Luncheon series.
The 63rd annual series begins on Feb. 26, and continues every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. through April 8 at Emmanuel church, 75 East Ave. Each week the meal is catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante and dessert is provided by members of the church. Admission is $8 per person. The cafeteria line opens at 11:50 a.m.
Opening the series on Ash Wednesday will be Rev. Sherri Schaus with a message titled “Fasting & Feasting.” The speakers in following weeks are:
— March 4, Marty Nagy, former executive director of Lockport CARES.
— March 11, Rev. Patricia Ludwig, sharing “Reflections on a journey not always easy but always in faith” in observance of International Women’s Day.
— March 18, Ari Israel from Saves the Michaels, sharing comments on the ongoing opioid crisis and how Save the Michaels provides services for those in need.
— March 25, Christa Caldwell discussing “Little Things Mean A Lot.”
— April 1, Rev. Gregg Stierheim, founder of Wesley’s Place in the Buffalo Medical Corridor.
— April 8, Rev. Steve Hall, presenting a message titled “Hump Day” for the final Holy Week gathering.
The Community Lenten Luncheon series is a non-denominational gathering and is open to everyone in the community.
