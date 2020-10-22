MIDDLEPORT — The steeple on the 187-year-old brick church at Johnson Creek and Ridge roads has a new "spire" more than a century after the original was ruined by lightning.
Earlier this month, a 9-by-6-foot aluminum cross was erected at the peak of the 65-foot steeple on Community Fellowship Church. The acquisition was arranged by church member Jim Goode of Wilson, who purchased the cross and recruited steeple jack Brian "Cowboy" Hughes to install it. Elevation equipment was contributed by Thomas J. Poczciwinski and Son.
According to Goode, the church, originally Hartland Bible Church, was raised in 1833 and its steeple was struck by lightning and destroyed in 1916.
The sight of the new cross on the church "reaching toward the heavens ... (is) a beautiful thing," Goode says.
