EPIC (Every Person Influences Children) is offering three sessions of “Ready, Set, Read!”, its family literacy program, in Lockport this month.
All parents and caregivers of children up to 8 years old are invited to enroll. Ready, Set, Read! is a “whole-brain, whole-family approach to literacy” offered in five workshops for adults and the children in their care, EPIC spokesman Laurie Ferris said. Adults — parents, grandparents, caregivers, educators, college students and childcare providers — receive practical guidance on creating positive learning experiences for their children; and parents who want to improve their own literacy are connected to skills through the program.
During the workshops, adults learn how to help their children develop phonemic awareness, vocabulary, fluency and reading comprehension. They identify and explore individual learning styles for themselves and their children, learn how a child’s brain develops, find out why reading is a critical event from birth, and learn how to select age-appropriate books and activities. As the adults learn about literacy, their children get hands-on experiences that help develop their literacy skills.
The program is free and and adults who complete the full series will receive incentives such as a tablet or a $50 gift card.
Ready, Set, Read! will be offered at: Lockport Public Library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 6, and beginning again Sept. 27; and the Kenan Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.
For more information, go to https://www.epicforchildren.org/ready-set-read or contact Jacob Emmanuele at 716-332-4133 or EmmanueleJ@epicforchildren.org.
