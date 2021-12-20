Recording artist giving a return-home concert

MEDINA — A native son who is making a name for himself in Nashville will return home to give a concert Dec. 30 at the theater on Main Street.
Brandon Noreck is a 2009 graduate of Medina High School, where he sang in the choir, played in the jazz band and was a member of the Mustang Marching Band from seventh grade through high school.
“Mrs. Roessler, who led the choir, was a big inspiration to me,” Noreck said. “Mr. Doctor pushed me to be a vocalist. He urged me to audition for a school musical. I didn’t want a featured spot, but I ended up as Tony in ‘West Side Story.’”
Noreck's parents still live in the area, his father Jim on South Lyndonville Road and his mother Lisa in Amherst. His grandfather John Bars is from Lockport.
“I’ve loved music all my life,” Noreck said in a phone call from Nashville last week. “I started playing piano when I was 5 years old.”
In his senior year of high school, Noreck and his mom took a trip to Nashville, and he was hooked.
“I fell in love with the city,” he said.
Noreck initially wanted to work in sound recording technology, not be an entertainer, he said. As a classical trumpet player, he got into Fredonia State College, where he graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in sound recording technology.
An engineer, song writer, singer and instrumentalist, Noreck plays piano, guitar and trumpet. While he has knowledge of woodwind, brass, percussion and choral arrangements, his specialty is R&B/Soul/Pop.
Music is one of the most important things in his life, he said.
After moving to Nashville in 2013, Noreck did freelance sound recording, and after a couple of years he realized his biggest passion was to sing. He started attending sessions of the Writers’ Rounds, where musicians and singers meet and perform for each other.
Noreck has written several songs and really enjoys performing his original stuff, he said. He had some of his songs cut and released, and several have been number one in Nashville. He has also done jingles on the radio.
When a family friend, Tim McPherson of Medina, learned Noreck was coming home for Christmas, he thought how great it would be if the singer could perform for a hometown crowd. McPherson contacted Joe Cardone and arranged to use the Medina Theater for a concert.
Noreck will sing and play from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the theater. Admission is $10 at the door.
