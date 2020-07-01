Recycling contest launched for local youths    

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County kicked off a recycling competition for all Niagara County youths aged 5 to 18 years, on Wednesday. The competition, ongoing through Oct. 31, encourages youths to collect difficult-to-recycle household items and turn them in to divert their disposal in landfills.
Difficult-to-recycle items that will be accepted by CCE include toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, beauty and personal care packaging, health and nutrition packaging, office supplies, Hasbro Toys and electronics. CCE will send said items to TerraCycle for recycling.
Each item turned in equals one point. The 10 competitors who accumulate the most points will receive a prize. Winners will be announced on Nov. 15, which is America Recycles Day.
Competitors are encouraged to turn in items periodically throughout the contest period. Drop-off is at the Administration Building on the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave.
For a full list of items that will be accepted by CCE, go to http://cceniagaracounty.org/4-h-youth/4-h-recycling-competition.
The competition is a fundraiser for CCE and Niagara County 4-H programming. It is hosted in partnership with the county Department of Public Works and Walmart, which provided a local community grant.
For more information about recycling, visit www.rethinkyourwaste.com or www.epa.gov/recycle.
