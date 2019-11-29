The annual Children’s Memorial Park red bow sale is underway.
Red bows purchased by community members will be displayed on the Christmas tree in the gazebo at the 24-year-old park at South Transit Street and Lincoln Avenue. Proceeds of the annual sale go toward the purchase of flowers and park maintenance expenses next spring and summer. Maintained entirely by volunteers, the park is a local favorite setting for weddings, graduation and prom photos and picnicking.
This year the red bows were hand-made by members of the Girl Scouts of Western New York, Lockport Division.
Bows are $5 apiece and can bear any inscription that the purchaser desires.
Send a check and a filled-out coupon to Children’s Memorial Park, 43 Woodbury Drive, Lockport, NY 14094; include on a separate sheet of paper the inscriptions desired on additional bows. Inscriptions do not have to be “in memory of ...” The message could be, “Happy 1st Christmas Sammy Sample” or “Wishing everyone a Happy & Prosperous New Year from the Sample Family.”
For more information, call 434-2207.
