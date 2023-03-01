American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in March will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card by email, along with automatic entry in a drawing for a $3,000 Visa prepaid card.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming:
— March 8, noon to 5 p.m. at Gratwick Hose Company #6, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda.
— March 14, 1 to 6 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— March 17, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St.
— March 20, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cristoforo Columbo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
— March 21, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilson Central School District, 412 Lake St., Wilson.
— March 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga Drive.
— March 27, 13:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Community Center, 2737 Transit Road.
— March 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockport Family YMCA, 5033 Snyder Drive.
— March 28, 11:30 to 5 p.m. at Youngstown fire hall, 635 3rd St.
