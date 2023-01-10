American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in January, during National Blood Donor Month, will be eligible to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The prize is offered in partnership with the National Football League.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming:
— Today, noon to 5 p.m. at Gratwick Hose Company No. 6, North Tonawanda.
— Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cristoforo Columbo Society, Niagara Falls.
— Jan. 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockport Family YMCA.
— Jan. 23, 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Town Hall / Community Center.
— Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youngstown fire hall.
— Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lewiston Fire Company No. 1.
— Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.
