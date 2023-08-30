American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of September will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice. Donations in honor of 9/11 are encouraged.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming in Niagara County:
— Sept. 12, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Niagara University, Gallagher Center.
— Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Niagara University, Gallagher Center.
— Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive.
— Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga Drive.
— Sept. 25, 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main St.
— Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youngstown fire hall, 625 3rd St.
— Sept. 27, noon to 5 p.m. at the Gratwick Hose Company hall, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda.
— Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road.
