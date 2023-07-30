American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve to ensure blood is available when people need it. Donations have decreased during the summer, the agency says. Blood types most in need are O-negative, O-positive and B-negative. Plasma also is needed.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of August will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice. Through Aug. 12, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two, with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium, in conjunction with the Warner Bros. theatrical release “Meg 2: The Trench.”
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are scheduled through mid August:
— Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Complex, 2380 Military Road, Niagara Falls.
— Aug. 8, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— Aug. 9, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, 145 N. 6th St.
— Aug. 15, 2 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Club, 189 N. Gravel Road, Medina.
