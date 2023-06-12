American Red Cross is encouraging healthy blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to ensure blood is available when people need it.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of June will receive a $10 e-gift card, as well as an entry in a backyard theater package giveaway.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are scheduled through the end of the month:
— June 20, 2 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Club, 189 N. Gravel Road, Medina.
— June 24, 8 a.m. to noon at St. John de LaSalle, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
— June 26, 1 to 6 p.m. at Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main St.
— June 28, 1 to 6 p.m. at South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company hall, 5666 S. Transit Road.
