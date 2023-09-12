American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage, the agency announced Monday. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through Sept. 18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who donate any time in September will receive an emailed coupon for a free haircut courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts, as well an an entry in a drawing for a VIP NASCAR racing experience.
To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
These Red Cross blood drives are upcoming:
— Today, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Niagara University, Gallagher Center.
— Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive.
— Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga Drive.
— Sept. 25, 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main St.
— Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Youngstown fire hall, 625 3rd St.
— Sept. 27, noon to 5 p.m. at the Gratwick Hose Company hall, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda.
— Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road.
— Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31, Albion.
