On Thursday, the Western New York Chapter of American Red Cross will honor individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in the community. "Real Heroes" will be presented at 6 p.m. at the Transit Drive-In, where guests will watch the event on the big screen in order to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.
The Real Heroes event concept grew out of a desire to spotlight the mission of American Red Cross, which provides relief to disaster victims and helps people prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies.
These are the organization's 2020 Western New York Real Heroes:
Military — Captain Joel Smith who, despite being deployed in uniform overseas, continues to volunteer with the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program at home.
Community Service — Zoladz Construction Company of Alden, which helped to ensure Red Cross Healthcare Heroes were well-fed during the height of the pandemic.
Youth Good Samaritans — Anthony Swan and Simon Griskonis, who intervened to help a teenager who was being bullied and physically attacked.
Law Enforcement — Medina Police Officer Jacob Reeves, who provided medical attention to restore breathing to an infant in distress.
Heroism Through Teamwork — Wyoming County Emergency Management Office, Warsaw Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Wyoming Hook & Ladder Company, Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Monroe Ambulance and Mercy Flight of WNY, all of which came together to literally lift a Chautauqua County boy to safety.
Blood Donor — Paul E. Lawton, who has donated 35 gallons of blood since 1957.
Good Neighbor — Evan Astran, a volunteer firefighter who despite great personal loss stepped up to save his neighbor.
Workplace Safety — Eastman Machine Company and owner Robert Stevenson, who have kept employees healthy despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.
Animal Rescue — Tonawanda Police Officer Jacob McCormick, who rescued a dog during a house fire.
In 2019, the WNY chapter: assisted 571 families affected by fires and other disasters; installed new smoke alarms in 358 residences; enrolled 13,645 people in First Aid, CPR and AED training courses; provided 2,436 case services to military members, veterans and their families; and collected 27,409 blood donations.
Admission to "Real Heroes" is $10 per person. Get tickets at: https://wny2020.givesmart.com. Proceeds benefit American Red Cross.
