OLCOTT — A love of fishing and three friends battling cancer were all the incentive needed by Stephanie Pierleoni to start a women’s fishing derby.
That was in 2016, and since then Pierleoni has donated thousands to charities associated with battling female cancers.
Pierleoni has always loved to fish with her husband Vince, who has been a boat captain since 2009. Then one year she learned of a charity fishing derby in Oswego that was strictly for women.
“I thought, why can’t we do something like that here on this end of the lake?” Pierleoni said.
With support from local fishermen and civic leaders, “Reelin’ for a Cure” was, and still is, a success. Every year, Pierleoni selects a new beneficiary of the derby proceeds. Past recipients have included American Cancer Society’s Wig Room, Look Good, Feel Better, and the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York, which supports metastatic cancer research. This year’s “cause” is the Ovarian Cancer Project.
The derby features an after party for participants and their families, along with a basket raffle, a large ticket item raffle and a cash raffle to increase the proceeds.
Boats in the derby will leave from Wilson and Olcott harbors on Friday morning; fishing for trout and salmon is scheduled from 6 a.m. to noon. Weigh-in occurs at 1 p.m. in Krull Park.
Pierleoni said the boat captains all donate their time and gas for the event. The entry fee is $260 per fisherwoman and prizes are awarded.
The first year of the derby, 10 boats participated. Forty-five are registered for this year. Several have come from Ohio, Pennsylvania and even West Virginia.
Mitch Polkinkowski, Tom Boddy and Rick Hajecki from Oak Orchard Harbor are participating this year, along with several captains from Bald Eagle Marina in Kendall.
Robin Boyle, a Medina native now residing in Waterport, fished last year and is planning to participate again this year. She entered last year in support of her sister Sherri Boyle of Morristown, Tenn., who was battling a metastatic cancer. Sherri died two weeks ago and Robin is fishing in her memory.
Members of the public may donate at the Reelin’ for a Cure website.
