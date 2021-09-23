MEDINA — Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had a special service Tuesday night to remember 30 residents who died as well as those who endured during the Covid pandemic last year.
Administrator Martin MacKenzie was introduced by activities director Jamie Murphy, who said there was no one else she would have preferred to lead them all through those days.
“We simply wanted to do something once we got through the disaster that 2020 was. The term ‘memorial’ got put on what I call a recognition of time we all went through,” MacKenzie said. “The fact is that all of us here faced the physical (and) emotional limits and still found more to give. There were the residents who were so scared without even being able to touch a family member. ... The support our facility received from the community was instrumental in us getting through those days.”
“Even to this day, family members of residents we lost volunteer their time and effort in preparing the area where we planted this garden,” MacKenzie continued. “It’s truly amazing, and even though it’s only a small plaque in a small garden, because the residents wanted this ceremony and wanted bird and butterfly feeders to be placed around the facility, doing this was a must.”
MacKenzie said that for every staff member, there was family at home, families that didn’t want their loved ones continuing to work at Orchard Rehab.
“Yet they continued to come in for what seemed endless days,” he said. “They were front line. The employees here represent the most dedicated people I know, from department heads to aides. Young activity aides, whose job it was to call Bingo, found themselves holding the hand when a resident passed away. The compassion showed on their faces every day.”
Robert Hale, president of the Residents’ Council, said things were really hectic during the first waves of Covid because the care facility was short-staffed.
“But they pulled together,” he said. “We lost so many so fast. I knew most of them and several were my friends. I think this service is wonderful. More people should show respect for health care workers.”
Candles were lit for the 30 residents who died. During the service, Mary Luckman, director of nursing, lit candles for two of the residents who survived Covid but died since then.
Six of those who died from Covid were veterans, and in their honor, the Honor Guard from Medina’s VFW and American Legion posts fired a three-gun salute and played Taps.
MacKenzie recalled that during one of their darkest days, a resident pointed out the window and said, “See. That’s the sun coming up. And it’s going to happen every day.”
“I pray for the day Covid is no longer with us,” MacKenzie said, “but I know the sun will come up.”
