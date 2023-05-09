Lion Jake Reimer, superintendent of Barker Central School District, addressed the Barker Lions Club during its May meeting, giving updates on the district.
Reimer recapped the details of a recently approved capital project that will improve security on campus, and described the changes coming to the BCS technology wing. The point is to help students develop skills that they'll need after high school, whether they're continuing their education or entering the workforce.
Reimer went on to explain the budget process, saying, “The district is looking seven years out. We no longer build the budget based on this year, but constantly look to the future.”
Reimer explained how the solar project that is finally being hooked into the school promises savings for the district. With a small district, providing programs for all can be a challenge. He talked about the sharing of sports teams as one of the ways the district can do that.
The recent Union-Sun & Journal article about electric buses in the district was Reimer's next topic. He explained the grants and talked about related infrastructure needs and challenges that could arise.
Reimer also put it out there that anyone who's interested in being a bus driver or a substitute teacher could contact him for more information.
• • •
The school trustee vote and 2023-2024 budget vote are slated for May 16. Also on the ballot are propositions to update the district's capital reserve fund and address the Yorker House. Of the latter, voters can elect to renovate the house — although it won't be ADA compliant for educational use — or sell the house and have the buyer move in.
• • •
The club's annual Mother's Day chicken dinner sale has a new feature this year: For every four dinners purchased, a blue tote bag bearing the Lions logo and contact information will be given. Extra tote bags are $5 each. Dinners are $15 each in advance. For tickets, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 585-480-5437. A raffle and 50/50 split will be conducted as well. All proceeds support the club's community needs program.
