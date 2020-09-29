American history owes a lot to Belva Lockwood.
“We talk about women in politics, well, Belva was the trailblazer, she paved the way,” said Georgia Thomas of Medina. “We women stand on the shoulders of giants, and Belva was one of them. Because of her, I have the right to vote.”
Thomas has always been fascinated by Lockwood and on Thursday, she will talk about Lockwood’s life and career at the meeting of Laurel TWIG, the volunteer arm of Medina Memorial Hospital.
Lockwood was born Belva Bennett in a log cabin off Griswold Street in the town of Royalton.
“I grew up listening to my mother talk about Belva,” Thomas said. “My grandparents, the Rammings, farmed in Royalton, as did Belva’s parents. My family were admirers and followers of Belva. Our families were friends.”
Thomas said this is especially appropriate timing as the country mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“It was Belva who was the first woman to petition the Supreme Court to allow her to try cases in front of them,” Thomas said. “Both Ginsburg and Belva expounded on equal rights and equal pay for equal work. If Belva were alive today, she and Ginsburg would have been in tune with one another.”
Belva's story is also timely as this year marks the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.
Belva became a teacher at the age of 14 and decided that would be her career. Her first husband was Uriah McNall of Royalton, who ran a sawmill and with whom she had a daughter. He had a serious accident and died during their first year of marriage and Belva ran the sawmill.
Then Belva left her daughter Lura with her mother and went to Genesee Wesleyan College in Lima. That later merged with Syracuse University, which now claims Belva as an alumni.
Belva taught as a perceptus in a Lockport school for four years and was also headmistress of the Lockport Union School.
Then she went to Washington, D.C., where she rented an expensive building for a school. She married Ezekial Lockwood, a dentist and Baptist minister, and they had had a daughter, Jessie, who died at 20 months.
Belva's daughter Lura was a correspondent for the Lockport Journal and also taught with her mother in Washington.
Belva applied to Columbia Law School in Washington and was refused admission on the basis that she would distract the male students. She was finally admitted to the new National University School of Law, which later became Georgetown University School of Law. Although she completed her studies and graduated with honors, they refused to give her a diploma. So, after a year, she wrote a letter to President Ulysses S. Grant asking him for justice. Within a week, she received her diploma.
Belva found whether she was teaching or working as an administrator, she was paid half what her male counterparts were making.
She had been admitted to the bar in Washington, D.C., but was denied admittance to the Maryland bar. When she tried to protest, the judge had her removed from the courtroom.
Her gender was also cited as grounds for refusing her application to the U.S. Supreme Court, after she had practiced for the minimum three years. From 1874 to 1879 she lobbied Congress to pass an anti-discrimination bill for women to have the same access to the bar as their male counterparts. Congress finally passed the law in 1879, which president Rutherford Hayes signed into law. It allowed all qualified women attorneys to practice in any federal court. Belva was then sworn in as the first woman member of the U.S. Supreme Court bar on March 31, 1879.
In 1880, Belva became the first woman lawyer to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Belva ran twice for President of the United States, in 1884 and 1888, on the Equal Rights Party line. In one election, she received 1,336 votes, which Thomas said was a remarkable count considering that women were not allowed to vote. In Illinois, she received more than 1,000 votes and she got the electoral vote for the state of Indiana.
Belva had evidence showing many of her votes were not counted. Her supporters had seen them ripped up. She received a large vote in Pennsylvania, but they were simply dumped into the waste basket as false votes.
Belva would have a 43-year career as a lawyer. She died on May 19, 1917, and is buried in the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Belva was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls in 1983.
