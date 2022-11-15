Retired Educators of New York/Western Zone has announced the winners of its $500 President's Award, a teacher grant program.
The recipients are:
— Erin Griggs and Michelle Matthews, Alden Intermediate School, for a creative classroom-related activity. “Struggling Reader Book Sets” is designed to enhance and support special education student learning in grades 3, 4 and 5.
— Pamela Brown, Middle Early College High School, Buffalo. "The History of Step" will establish a student-directed drill team during Black History Month, and in addition to physical performance for an audience, the students will explore the history of Step and share it with the audience, providing spectators with cultural knowledge and background.
RENY/WZ, with more than 2,500 members, sponsors grant awards to teachers in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties.
