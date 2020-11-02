'Reverse' Parade of Lights planned in Medina

MEDINA — This year’s Parade of Lights scheduled for Nov. 28 will take on a new format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parade organizer Jim Hancock announced his committee has decided they could safely put on the parade with some distinctive modifications.
This year’s event will be a reverse parade, with entries displayed throughout the Medina Central School campus as spectators drive by in their vehicles. This will eliminate crowds downtown and help people avoid close contact with one another.
Hancock has put out a plea for businesses, individuals and organizations to enter a float. Applications can be found at the website www.christmasinmedina.com.
Hancock also announced that David and Trudy Schwert are the grand marshals of this year’s parade.
“The Schwerts have been active members of our planning committee from the beginning. They are not able to participate this year, but we wanted to recognize them for their years of support,” Hancock said.
Parade floats will be lined up throughout the parking areas on the MCS campus from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28. Spectators in their vehicles will enter in the west driveway of Oak Orchard School and wind their way through the school grounds to Wise Junior High School and Medina High School, exiting onto Maple Ridge Road.
Hancock said the committee is working with Medina Police Department, which will provide traffic control for vehicles attempting to turn onto Maple Ridge Road. The intersection is to be well lit to ensure everyone’s safety.
The MCS campus has room for 35 to 45 floats, according to Hancock.
• • •
An annual tradition on the same day as the Parade of Lights has been Christmas in Medina. Hancock said the committee is planning some form of celebration, but it hasn’t been announced yet.
One new event this year is a “Light up Medina” contest, headed by Pat Payne and Cindy Robinson. Homeowners and businesses are being encouraged to decorate their places for the holidays. There will be prizes in five categories for residents and two categories for businesses.
Home categories are Most Whimsical, Best Use of Lights, Probably Visible from Space, Christmas Spirit and Community Spirit. Entry blanks can also be found on the christmasinmedina website.
The two business categories are: Christmas Spirit, traditional; and Christmas Spirit, innovative.
Prizes will also be awarded to parade entries in various categories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.