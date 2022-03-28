RHES outdoor classroom snags 2nd grant

GASPORT — For the second year in a row, Royalton-Hartland Elementary School has received $1,000 to use towards its outdoor classroom space. Exxon Mobile's Educational Alliance granted $500 and the amount was matched by Crosby-Reid Petroleum Company.
The Exxon Mobil Education Alliance funds math and science programs at schools in need, in support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.
The purpose of the outdoor classroom space at RHES, which was spearheaded by teachers Susan McLaughlin and Jessica Monaco, is to bring the natural world to the campus. Raised garden beds were installed at the school and themed gardens were planted, including a "stone soup" garden and a pizza garden.
“Our vegetable garden has been a huge hit with not only our students but our community,” Monaco said. “We have had people in the neighborhood come and grab a green pepper for dinner. We are also encouraging residents to take what they need.”
Possible purchases from the Exxon-Crosby-Reid gift include magnifying glasses and lab coats for students, hula hoops, a blower, push brooms, gardening tools, books on pollinators, worms, butterflies and gardening, butterfly nets, tape measurers, nylon rope, lumber and a weather station.
“We are also hoping to buy a shed to keep our materials in," RHES Principal Donna VanSlyke said. "We are so grateful to Exxon and to Crosby-Reid for helping our vision come to life and enriching our students’ education of the science and how it pertains to the outdoors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.