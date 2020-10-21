Ribbon winners named in Fall Art Show

Kimberly Christy's "The Sky Opened Up" is the first-place ribbon winner in the Niagara Arts Guild's 72nd annual Fall Art Show, Pandemic Paintings, now being exhibited at the History Center of Niagara.
Christy, a Fine Art graduate of Munson Williams Proctor College and the University of Buffalo, is an abstract painter and president of the arts guild. The thought behind her winning work was of relationships, specifically how people relate to one another and how relationships change over time, she said.
The second-place ribbon was awarded to Maggie Eaton for her photograph “Well Used.”
Third place went to Brady Zdrojewski for his colored pencil drawing “Against All Odds.”
Honorable Mention awards were given to Rhonda Daigler for “Grand Teton National Park,” Manning McCandlish for “Saffron Leaves Over Green Waters” and Rebecca Wilson for “Sunset at Market Street.”
The Fall Art Show was judged by Jean Jain and chaired by Maggie and Phil Eaton.
The show and sale continue through Nov. 17.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Admission is free. Attendees must wear face covering and practice social distancing; groups are limited to eight or fewer people.
