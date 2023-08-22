LYNDONVILLE — Yates Community Library has received a grant of $1,890 from the Lyndonville Area Foundation in support of the Rise and Shine reading program for preschoolers.
Rise and Shine Reading Time, a series of early literacy programs at the library, has been presented by Robin Boyle, retired local kindergarten teacher, since the fall of 2018.
Library director Emily Cebula said the goals of Rise and Shine are to increase the variety of skills that prepare children for school and set them up for a lifetime of reading and learning enjoyment. Social and behavioral skills, communication and literary skills, confidence in being able to form questions, listening skills, understanding of story structure and sequence and visual discrimination are developed during the course to provide a stepping stone for academic learning.
Boyle’s Rise and Shine consists of three series of six sessions, 45 minutes each, presented every other week during the fall, winter and spring. Boyle plans each session to include relevant stories, songs, art projects and group activities, such as her very popular scavenger hunts. She incorporates holidays and seasonal themes and actively participates in the programs.
Cebula credited the success of the program to Boyle’s experience and enthusiasm. She wrote in her application to the foundation: “The joy of sharing books with peers, of recognizing common experiences, and surprise in discovering new adventures, is a treasure to be carried throughout one’s lifetime.”
The 2023-2024 Rise and Shine program will begin in October. To register a preschooler, call Cebula at 585-765-9041. The sessions are free but space is limited. Families with children aged 2 to 4 years not enrolled in Universal Pre-K are welcome. Priority is given to families residing in the Yates Community Library service area, which is Lyndonville Central School District.
