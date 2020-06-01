Members of the Lockport Public Arts Council spent a sunny Sunday morning sprucing up a Lockport family favorite destination, The Rivierie at Widewaters Marina.
Following COVID-19 prevention protocol, new Adirondack chairs are spaced six feet apart in groups of two and three for families. Sand has been refreshed and the area beautified by volunteers.
"The Rivierie has been one of our favorite projects and we didn't want Lockport-area children to miss out on the fun of playing in the sand, watching boats go by while enjoying the beautiful summer weather," LPAC founder and chair Ellen Martin said. "We encourage families to bring their own sanitizing wipes and beach toys this year, to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
