Lockport Main Street on Tuesday announced “Rock the Locks,” a monthly, outdoor, free Friday night concert series on Canal Street that will begin in June.
The first show, on June 10, features opening act James Robert Kibby followed by Acoustic Jelly. The longstanding Western New York-based band, which features Rodney Condren on guitar, Wayne Rider on drums and Evan Anstey on fiddle and mandolin, covers artists from Del Shannon to The Tragically Hip.
Food vendors The Whole Empanada and Chenez's Popcorn will be on site from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m.
Picnic tables will be set up for concert goers but all are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.
Additional concert nights are July 1, August 12 and September 2.
NetPlus Alliance is the primary sponsor of the series.
For more information about Rock the Locks, check out Lockport Main Street's Facebook page or website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.