Roehling Hills operators honored by Niagara County 4-H

An Akron couple are this year's winners of the Grace Herr Award, given to adults who contribute to the Niagara County Fair.
Doni and Amy Roehling, the operators of Roehling Hills dairy farm, are major 4-H fair supporters, always willing to help hang a banner, create a showcase, build a barn, provide 4-H T-shirts, set up a new water heater and milk pump in the Coliseum, fundraise and contribute many hours setting up the fair campground.
The Roehlings are the parents of three children: Doni; Dylan, a graduating 4-H member this year; and Hayley, a high school graduate who's headed to SUNY Morrisville this month. Hayley Roehling also is the 2019 Niagara-Orleans Dairy Princess and Amy Roehling is a past Genesee County Dairy Princess.
Doni Roehling, a machinist by trade, is employed by I Squared R Element in Akron. He's known for having any tool a person needs and for assisting fair campers and always looking for ways to work smarter, not harder. Doni, an avid hunter and fisher, is an active member of the Depew Rod and Gun Club and a Boy Scout leader.
Amy Roehling milks cows at Anchor Farms in Akron, and for Akron Central School. She placed first in the Hay Bale Toss at the fair this year and served as the 4-H Dairy Cattle Clover Bud judge.
The Grace Herr Award is named after the longtime 4-H foods leader who dedicated her life to 4-H.
