First Baptist Church of Newfane on May 7 celebrated the 60th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Roger W. Covell's ordination into ministry. Family, friends and congregation members were present.
Covell was ordained in. his home church, the United Church of Pittsford, on May 26, 1963. He pastored churches in Elmira, Leroy, Baldwinsville and Albion before coming to Newfane.
Covell was instrumental in the life of First Baptist Church as its pastor from January 1990 through January 1997.
He also served as a supervisor with Community Counseling Centers of Orleans County, a chaplain at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children and a counselor with Family and Children's Service of Niagara.
Covell retired from active ministry on Jan. 26, 1997. Upon his retirement he was elected an officer and board member of Habitat for Humanity-Lockport, and volunteered with that organization for more than 15 years.
The congregation of First Baptist Church worships in a cobblestone building that was constructed in 1843. The church itself dates back to 1829.
