ALBION — Installation of solar panels on the roof of the Knights Building on the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds has finally gotten the go-ahead.
Seventy-seven panels were scheduled to be installed before this year’s fair, but inspection in the spring revealed the roof rafters were not strong enough to accommodate solar panels and additional support had to be installed.
This was an $8,000 expense that the Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension had not anticipated, director Robert Batt said. However, the extension board had built an amount into its budget to allow a contribution to the project, which was tabbed originally at $65,000.
Batt got the idea for the solar array from another CCE director who told him about Everybody Solar, a California-based company that helps non-profit organizations solicit donations for solar panels. Everybody Solar contacts private companies and foundations in the applicant's area and raises the amount needed to fund a project.
Batt estimates the solar power sold into the grid will take care of the fairgrounds’ power bill.
Orleans CCE is still accepting donations so that the board doesn't have to come up with all of the $8,000 bill for roof work, Batt said.
Installation of the array on the Knights Building roof will take about a week to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.