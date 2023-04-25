Rotary District 7090, comprising Rotary clubs in Western New York and Southern Ontario, held its annual meeting on April 15. During the meeting, participants were involved in numerous service projects, including a Lasagna Love outreach and a hygiene products donation.
Lasagna Love involved providing lasagna, salad, dressing, bread and fruit to 45 families of the Tuscarora Nation School. The lasagna was prepared by Rotarians from various clubs.
Rotarians also donated hygiene products (and money to purchase hygiene products) for the Family Support Center in Niagara Wheatfield Central School District, and for students in Wilson Central School District.
The Niagara Wheatfield Family Support Center, with support from the Niagara Wheatfield Teachers Association, created a Caring Closet last year that has provided more than 1,500 hygiene products to district families since its inception. “It’s a valuable resource for our families during these times of high inflation and employment insecurity,” center developer Kara Kirk said.
Wilson CSD Social Worker Morgan Taylor said her district has just begun distributing hygiene products to students as needed, and plans to grow the program to serve all families in need.
For more information, call Kara Kirk at 716-215-3007 or Morgan Taylor at 716-751-9341, extension 132.
