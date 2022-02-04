The Rotary Club of Lockport will host "Tips & Sips for Water" from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Davison Road Inn, 383 Davison Road. Tips & Sips is a fundraiser for water purifiers to be used by families in Kenya whose water supplies are often polluted.
Organizer Rotarian Ellen Schratz has lined up volunteer "celebrity" bartenders Anne McCaffrey and Rev. Jim Hardy from 5 to 6 p.m., and Mayor Michelle Roman and Chris Parada from 6 to 7 p.m., to encourage drinking responsibly while tipping irresponsibly for charity.
The Lockport club became involved with the water purification project upon the recommendation of Rotarian Paul Lehman, a member of Rotary's International Committee and the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Rotary Action Group (WASHRAG). A Swedish Rotary e-club invited Rotary clubs worldwide to purchase portable, family-sized solar / ultraviolet water purifiers produced by Solvatten for families in Thraka Province, Kenya. The purifiers are able to use the sun to help provide seven to 10 gallons of safe, hot water per day per unit.
"Third-world rural residents often have access only to water which is polluted and even when they boil it, need to expend scarce family income on expensive and scarce firewood," Lehman explained.
Learn more about the safe water project at solarsafewater.org and Solvatten.org.
