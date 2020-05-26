Two Lockport-based food pantries are the recipients of Rotary Club of Lockport grants awarded to assist operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Brother’s Keeper Outreach and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries each received a check for $500, to pay documented expenses they would not have been able to cover without donations.
The grant enabled Brother's Keeper Outreach to purchase 100 one-pound packages of ground beef, a food item that is not normally included in clients' monthly food packages, according to chairman Gordon Langdon.
St. Vincent de Paul used its grant to purchase a quantity of personal care items for clients.
Rotary Club members have contributed member-completed no-sew, no-tie quilts to Brother’s Keeper Outreach and two members were involved in mask making or procurement of commercially made masks. The club-sponsored Lockport High School Interact Club and DeSales Catholic School EarlyAct Club are expecting to complete notes of encouragement to include in food bags distributed by the food pantries.
Although Lockport Rotarians have not been able to meet in person on Tuesdays, the club has routinely met by Zoom electronic communication with 25 to 30 participants. The COVID-19 shutdown has not prevented the club from completing its biennial highway cleanup on Saunders Settlement Road, west of Lockport, and exploring park improvement on Market Street.
