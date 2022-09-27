The tragedy of war in Ukraine has probably not escaped anyone’s notice even as our daily lives seem far removed from the needs of civilians and soldiers in that country.
Rotary District 7090, which includes western New York and southern Ontario, has received a disaster response grant of $25,000 from the Rotary Foundation to provide medical humanitarian aid to Ukraine. A number of Rotary clubs in the district, including Lockport, are making contributions to make the grant go farther.
The Lockport club’s membership and board of directors, in August, voted to help the managers of the grant with donations of products. The club’s financial commitment and individual member donations allowed the purchase and donation of 359 tubes of triple antibiotic ointment and a number of black felt-tip markers to be added to some 500 trauma kits.
The Lockport Rotary collections were recently delivered to St. Catharines, Ontario, by Denise Taylor. She and her husband Rotarian Dr. Ken Taylor operate Not Just Tourists, a medical humanitarian aid non-profit organization that has been operating for 30 years, sending medicine and medical supplies to medical professionals in 70 countries.
Rotarian District Grants Chair Lezlie Murch and Rotarian District Foundation Chair Sandi Chard, along with the St. Catharines Rotary Club, have been heading up the Rotary Disaster Response grant administration.
Rotary is collaborating with Not Just Tourists, AMD for Hope and Niagara Warehouse of Hope for assembly of the medical supplies, which will be airlifted to Warsaw, Poland, and then sent to Rotary contacts in Ukraine.
The Rotary disaster grant will pay for prescription medications, 100 boxes of nasopharyngeal airways, decompression needles and blood administration sets. The trauma kits will include abdominal pads, sterile eye pads, hand sanitizer, saline, tensor bandages, scissors, nasopharyngeal airways, markers, splints, gauze, cloth-sided tape, Tylenol, coagulants, antibiotic ointment, analgesics, tourniquets, alcohol swabs, tongue depressors, saline flushes, specialized drugs, suture+plastic needle drivers, sterile gloves, procedure gloves, masks, manual blood pressure equipment, stethoscopes and … granola bars.
Rotary District 7090 clubs are grateful for credible collaborators that have a proven track record of assuring delivery of medical aid into the proper hands.
