Shelley Unocic, executive director of Cornerstone Ice Arena, received the Rotary Club of Lockport’s president’s gavel from outgoing president Maureen Wendt at the club’s changeover picnic meeting at the home of Rotarians Kevin and Ellen Roth. Thirty-four members and guests were present.
Joining Unocic on the leadership slate for the 2023-2024 term, which began July 1, are: Bob O’Connor, president-elect; Vicki Smith, vice president; Dick Mullaney, secretary; Justin King, treasurer; and Steve Cotten, sergeant-at-arms.
For the year, Ellen Schratz will serve with Rotary District 7090 as assistant/area governor for Area 12 and be a resource to several other clubs.
Individuals, families and businesses interested in supporting Rotary’s Service Above Self motto by joining the club are welcome to contact membership committee chair David Greenfield at dngreenfield@verizon.net.
