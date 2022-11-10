Two Rotarians and two community leaders who provide influence and contributions to Lockport and the surrounding area were honored at the Rotary Club of Lockport’s annual Paul Harris luncheon at the Best Western Hotel on Nov. 1.
Paul Harris Fellow awards, named after the founder of Rotary, recognize exemplary volunteer leadership / excellence in areas extolling Rotary's "Service Above Self" motto, participation and success in community projects, and involvement while representing the ideals of Rotary.
The club's Paul Harris fellows for 2022 are Rotarians Angelina Anzalone and Steve Cotten and community leaders Melissa Dunlap and Ron Truax.
Angelina Anzalone is a member of the Lockport High School class of 2012 and the University at Buffalo class of 2015 who put her bachelor's degree in communication to work as the community relations coordinator for Elderwood at Lockport. Today she's the resource development director for Hearts and Hands.
As a Rotarian, Anzalone has taken an active role in the EarlyAct and Interact clubs, and became Lockport Rotary's Youth Exchange Officer (YEO) after attending numerous Zoom meetings to prepare herself for the responsibilities of said position. Now she's laying the groundwork for possible hosting of a foreign exchange student in the 2023-2024 school year.
Anzalone was an ambassador of the Lockport club by helping with the organization of the Latvian Rotarian delegation to Lockport, helping to entertain them with a Lockport canal cruise and assisting during their visits to Chautauqua Institution and Buffalo. She has stayed in touch with one of the Rotarians via email.
Anzalone also designed and put together the club's tri-fold membership display, which was seen at the Celtic Festival and the club's Purple Pinkie for Polio outreach this year.
In addition, she is co-chair of the club's Youth Service Committee and a member of the Rotary board.
At home she's a dog mom and aunt to two nieces and a nephew. While not working she likes to cook, go on camping trips and hike.
Steve Cotten was raised on his family’s farm in eastern Wayne County. After graduating from North Rose-Wolcott Central School in 1969, he received an A.B. in physics and education from Hamilton College and an M.S. in applied geophysics from the Henry Krumb School of Mines of Columbia University. He met his wife-to-be, Cyndy, in college, and they were married in Lockport, her hometown, in 1975.
Following five years of teaching physics at the high school and college levels, Cotten embarked on a 22-year career with CONSOL Energy, near Pittsburgh, where he advanced in the R&D department from geophysicist to director of the mining section and then maintenance systems manager in the IT department. While with CONSOL, he contributed to development and implementation of technology and methods for coal seam characterization, coal seam degasification, coal mine ground control, evaluation of the environmental effects of mining, rapid longwall mine entry development, and improved equipment maintenance practices.
From 2004 to 2014, Cotten was the director of internal R&D for Raytheon UTD, located in Springfield, Va., managing the company’s R&D program and its intellectual property portfolio as well as prototype equipment development and technology commercialization. He also served as manager for programs to develop a GPS-like navigation capability for underground environments, to develop a purification system for re-use of military shower and laundry water, and to design, build and evaluate a proof-of-concept Mine Escape Vehicle.
The Cottens, parents of Amanda and Christopher, returned to Lockport in April 2014 to enter semi-retirement. Steve Cotten is currently an independent consultant and project manager in the areas of underground technology applications and mine safety.
In addition to being an active member of the Rotary Club of Lockport and First Presbyterian Church, he serves on the boards of directors of the Challenger Learning Center of Orleans, Niagara and Erie counties, the Locks Heritage District Corporation and the Western New York Division of the National Model Railroad Association.
Melissa Dunlap, executive director of the Niagara County Historical Society, started her 32nd year with the organization in 2022. She had previous non-profit experience working for the Ken-Ton YMCA, and retail experience as the night manager of Ulbrich’s Store in Kenmore, before taking a break to raise her children.
Dunlap has a B.S. in history from Empire State College. She completed Leadership Niagara in 1994, and assisted getting Col. William Bond House, Ontario Street, Lockport, onto the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. She has authored articles for WNY Heritage Magazine and several newspapers.
Dunlap led the historical society's first-ever capital campaign, "Making History," from 1996-1998. The fundraising led to a 50-foot addition to the existing barn at the society's Niagara Street museum, rehabilitation of the Pioneer Building with new exhibits, and acquisition of 229 Niagara St. for exhibits and storage.
Under Dunlap's leadership, the state-of-the-art Erie Canal Discovery Center was developed on Church Street. The $1.5 million project, supported by the Grigg Lewis Foundation, the City of Lockport, First Presbyterian Church and the National Parks Service, was completed in 2005. Also under her watch, Penney Gallery, a mezzanine level exhibit space housing part of the historical society's Charles Rand Penney collection, opened in the Discovery Center in 2011.
Dunlap has been a volunteer Lock Tender and currently is a Locks Heritage District docent. She's also a member of the Erie Canal Task Force and the Lift Up Lockport Committee, has been president of the 4-H Sponsors Board since 2016, and is vice president of the Niagara County Federation of Historical Societies.
Dunlap raised four sons with husband Russ, now deceased, and has seven grandchildren.
Ron Truax grew up in Pendleton and went to a one-room school until seventh grade. After that he was bused into Lockport City School District for his junior and senior high school years. He graduated in 1952 and, needing money for college, went to work at Wurlitzer in the drafting and design department. After one year of employment, he enrolled full time at UB and obtained a Bachelor of Science in business management. Following two years in the Army, he returned home and entered the insurance business, working with his father-in-law, Monroe Federspiel, at Federspiel & Truax Insurance Agency. Truax retired after putting more than 60 years into the business.
While in business, Truax said, he felt that it was important to be involved in the community. His motto was “always serve others as you would like to be served.” Truax is a longstanding member of the Kenan Center and worked with its hockey program from 1970-1980; was co-chair of the Initial Gifts United Way Fund of Lockport; and served as Lockport Lions Club's sight chairman for 34 years.
Truax has served on many boards of directors over the years including Lockport Jaycees, Lockport Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, American Red Cross – Lockport Chapter, The Dale Association, and Greater Lockport Development Corporation. He's also a member of the Lockport High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame (inducted in 2010) and the Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame (inducted in 2022).
Truax and his wife, Margaret, have three children, Sara, Kyle and Selena, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They're members of First English Lutheran Church, for which Truax is a past council member and past treasurer.
During the Paul Harris luncheon, Tracy Farrell, immediate past president, was presented with a Rotary Citation and District Governor’s Lighthouse Award by Lisa Bishop, District Governor, for the activity of the club during her year in office, 2021-2022.
Also, a recorded video by Hanna Prince, a Western New York graduate student at Cambridge University in England, was shared. Prince is the recipient of a scholarship funded by the Lockport and Buffalo Sunrise Rotary clubs after a matching Rotary Foundation Global Grant in the area of diplomacy and international relations. The seven areas of focus of the Rotary Foundation are peace and conflict prevention / resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, economic and community development, and protecting the environment.
