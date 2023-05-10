The Rotary Club of Lockport is accepting applications from qualifying non-profit agencies (501c3) serving the Lockport area. Applications will be considered for projects, programs or capital improvements that benefit the Lockport-area community in any amount up to $1,000.
The Rotary Club of Lockport was chartered on May 1, 1919, making it the oldest service organization in Lockport. Rotary's mission is to fulfill community needs and advance world peace and understanding. In 2023, this is accomplished through programs and projects to support health care, youth development, sustainable communities, and cultural exchange at the local, regional and international levels.
Any interested organizations are asked to complete an application, which is available as a downloadable form on the club’s web site, lockportrotary.com. Click on “Resources”, then “Donation Request”.
The form should be printed out, then completed by hand and mailed to: Rotary Club of Lockport, Attention: Giving Committee, P.O. Box 1199, Lockport, NY 14095. Supporting documentation, as explained on the Donation Request form, should be included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.