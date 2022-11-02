Each year the Rotary Club of Lockport looks for ways to raise awareness of a devastating disease that Americans have largely forgotten but which threatens to raise its ugly head. Its name: polio.
On World Polio Day, Oct. 24, a number of Rotary members painted “pinkies” of customers at Tops Market on South Transit Road. The activity was symbolic of the practice that polio vaccination teams employ in Third World countries — dipping in dye the small finger of a child who has received the oral vaccine, to avoid giving them multiple doses and also to identify those that have been missed. Polio is still endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan and threatens even American communities that have low polio vaccination rates, leaving unprotected people vulnerable to vaccine-induced polio stemming from the days when weakened live polio vaccines were used.
Donations were not required at the table event but were accepted to supplement the $2,000 the club gives the Rotary Foundation each year in addition to donations by individual Rotary members. These dollars will be matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Rotary’s goal of raising $50 million each of the next three years translates into $450 million with the match.
Another activity involves Rotary’s EarlyAct Club of fourth graders at DeSales Catholic School. The group has joined in the effort to do good in the world with the gathering of donations during November to fight polio in an age when most of these young people probably have never known a polio victim.
Others in the community may donate online at: https://www.endpolio.org/donate or by contacting a local Rotarian at 716-984-5128.
