Rotary members in Western New York and Southern Ontario will participate in the second annual Dr. Ron Mergl Memorial Pedal for Polio on Oct. 2. Bicyclists, other participants, donors and sponsors will unite in the United States and Canada to raise funds to assist in Rotary International’s goal of eradicating polio.
There will be two bike rides, one on each side of the mighty Niagara River, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. In addition to the two primary rides, clubs across Rotary District 7090 are organizing their own events in support.
On the American side the ride will begin in Hennepin Park in Lewiston and proceed to Fort Niagara in Youngstown, then return to Lewiston. The Rotary Club of Lewiston/NOTL (Niagara on the Lake) is hosting the ride.
The Canadian ride will start at St. David's Lions Club, head towards the Shaw Festival Theater and return to St. David's. The Rotary Club of Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada is hosting this ride and a meal will be served by the Lions Club upon completion.
Both bike routes are approximately 15 miles (25 kilometers) and all COVID-19 safety measures will be followed.
The Rotary District’s goal is to raise $60,000 USD and the raise.rotary.org/Frank-Adamson/challenge1 fundraising platform will be utilized. The Pedal/Participate for Polio Challenge was initiated by Immediate Past District Governor Frank Adamson. Donations can be made at: raise.rotary.org/Frank-Adamson/challenge1
The “Best of Friends” District 7090 of Rotarians and community members will pedal / participate for polio eradication with the assistance of sponsorships and donations. Rotary International is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and has reduced polio cases by 99.9% since its first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.
More than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries have been vaccinated due to the efforts of Rotary Clubs worldwide. To date, Rotary has contributed more than $1.8 billion toward eradicating polio. Rotarians will continue to fight against this debilitating and paralyzing disease until there are no new cases diagnosed, throughout the world.
Adamson has challenged each Rotarian in the district to donate $50 and seek one additional donation of $50 from a friend, business or family member.
The Niagara River Greenway organization is partnering with Rotary District 7090 on the Pedal for Polio. The greenway’s mission is to create a world class trail and greenspace network that communities can cherish for generations to come.
To inquire about being a guest cyclist in the Pedal for Polio, contact Frank Adamson at (905) 892-0200 or office@d7090.org, or visit www.rotary7090.org/page/participate-for-polio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.