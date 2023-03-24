Roy B. Kelley Elementary students and staff will present 101 Dalmatians Kids at 7 tonight at Historic Palace Theatre.
In a loving home on the edge of Regent’s Park in the city of London, Dalmatian parents Pongo and Perdita happily raise their 15 Dalmatian puppies. Nanny cares for the lot of them, including their human pets: Roger, a composer, and Anita, an artist. One day, their fabulously rich neighbor, the abominable Cruella De Vil, stops by to pay Roger and Anita a visit. Ever out for herself, Cruella notices the puppies as a potential source for her new black-spotted fur coat! Roger tells her the puppies are not for sale, even after Cruella offers him three zillion pounds in exchange.
Not deterred at all, Cruella plots with her bumbling henchmen, Horace and Jasper, to steal the puppies. Realizing their beloved puppies have been stolen, Pongo and Perdita telegraph a distress call to all the dogs of London using the Twilight Bark. Despite the fact that she’s now wanted by the police, Cruella is determined to get her glorious new fur coat. Meanwhile, the London dogs, led by the resourceful cat, Sergeant Tibbs, slowly sneak the puppies out of the vault. Free from Cruella’s evil plans, Roger, Anita, and Nanny decide to adopt the other Dalmatians Cruella had stolen — bringing the total number of Dalmatians in their home to 101!
The show is directed by Amanda Criddle and Kristen Smith. Kelly Tokash is the vocal director; April Press is the costume director, and Lisa Madden serves as stage crew director.
Tickets may be purchased in the Palace lobby 30 minutes prior to the show.
