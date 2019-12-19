MIDDLEPORT — Matthew Sweeney, agriculture teacher at Royalton-Hartland High School, is one of only six individuals nationwide to receive the National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award, presented at the 2019 NAAE annual convention in Anaheim, California in early December.
Sweeney prides himself in that his agricultural classroom provides a safe environment for all students, regardless of background or intellectual ability. To achieve this, he utilizes inquiry-based and creative hands-on learning to demonstrate course concepts and their relation to the real world.
With about 68% of students involved in the agricultural education program, he utilizes community leaders and school partnerships to achieve success in the school’s agriculture education, Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) and FFA programs.
In each course, Sweeney is able to adapt his teaching style to work with students of varying intellectual and agricultural knowledge levels. In his animal science course, students are required to develop an animal facility blueprint, which utilizes the use of a ruler. To ensure that each student successfully completes the assignment, Sweeney runs a split classroom with one group completing real world design examples, and the other group learning how to use the ruler. This allows knowledgeable students to strengthen presentation skills and struggling students are granted the time and assistance needed to develop a real world skill.
Sweeney also focuses on translating experiences in the classroom to real world scenarios. He accomplishes this through implementing SAEs, hands-on projects designed to enhance the learning of agriculture students by providing them with real-life work and career experience. Upon learning a student was interested in the dairy cattle industry, Sweeney coordinated a shadowing experience with a local dairy farmer. Since this initial experience, this student has retained a job with the farm, and exhibits dairy cattle at the county fair.
Each of the 2019 NAAE Outstanding Early Career Teacher winners received special recognition at the NAAE convention. John Deere sponsors the Outstanding Early Career Teacher program as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.
Olivia M. Thomas is a communications/marketing specialist for the Lexington, Kentucky-based National Association of Agricultural Educators.
