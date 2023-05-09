For the fifth consecutive year, Royalton-Hartland Central School District has received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation.
The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the designation, Royalton-Hartland answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“At Roy-Hart we highly value all of the opportunities provided to our students, making them well-rounded and prepared for their college and career choices,” district superintendent Jill Heck said. “Maintaining our Best Communities for Music Education represents our commitment to teaching students the love and joy of music, as well as the discipline of rehearsal, the dedication to performances, and fully embracing the RAMS Way (Respectful, Accountable, Motivated and Successful) in our music program.”
According to the NAMM Foundation, since 2015, with the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education to help ensure a well-rounded education. During the Covid pandemic, music and arts programming were a vital component to keeping students engaged in school, the foundation added.
Roy-Hart senior Amelia Konstanty, who has been involved with the school orchestra since her elementary years, said the school music department "has been an integral part of my life in all aspects. ... It has opened up the doors to musical opportunities I would have never otherwise had." Konstanty recently joined the school chorus and was able to take a music theory class, in addition to being involved with All-County and All-State string festivals and side-by-side orchestras.
The NAMM Foundation says research shows music education helps improve students' cognitive skills, among them everyday listening skills, which are stronger in musically trained children and can last a lifetime, and their social skills (conflict resolution, teamwork and the give-and-take of constructive criticism).
