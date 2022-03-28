Roy-Hart book fair begins on Wednesday

MIDDLEPORT — A published author and independent book store owner is partnering with Royalton-Hartland High School to put on the annual spring book fair this week.
Julie Berry is a New York Times-bestselling, award-winning author of more than 25 children’s and young adult books. She's also the owner-operator of the Author's Note bookstore in Medina.
The district is excited to work with Berry on the book fair, according to high school library media specialist Kelly Cousins.
“It's a win for everyone to celebrate National Reading Month, which takes place during March, with this book fair. Our families are able to add to their home collections and we can support local business," Cousins said. "Having an independent book shop in our backyard is a treasure, and to have a local business owner like Julie participate with us is such a bonus."
The book fair will be open to the general public on Wednesday evening, during the Music Festival Concert. Access it in the high school foyer, 54 State St., beginning at 6 p.m.
During the school day, fair hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the high school library media center.
Online orders can be placed at authorsnote.com/RHBookFair; be sure to add "deliver to RHBookFair" to comments when ordering.
