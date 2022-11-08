GASPORT — Royalton-Hartland Elementary School participated in the statewide Big Apple Crunch on Oct. 27. All 450 students, along with faculty and staff, received a SnapDragon apple from New Royal Orchards, and they all took a bite together at 2 p.m. outside the school.
The annual Big Apple Crunch, coordinated by the FarmOn! Foundation, invites participants to take a bite out of an apple grown in New York on or around Oct. 24. The initiative was launched in New York City in 2012 and since then has grown to include hundreds of thousands of students at schools and college campuses across the state.
The RHES Farm to School Team signed up for the 2022 Crunch and obtained sponsorship from Gasport-based New Royal Orchards.
Grower Allen Buhr selected the SnapDragon — the official apple of the Buffalo Bills that was developed by Cornell University's apple breeding program — believing it was the perfect apple to provide a "crunch heard 'round the campus."
FarmOn! organizes the Big Apple Crunch to help raise awareness of the importance of supporting New York farmers, creating better access to fresh fruits and improving human health and the environment in the process.
